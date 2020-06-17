Wellington Management Group LLP Has $57.99 Million Stake in Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG)

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) by 27.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 640,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 139,580 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 1.68% of Hanover Insurance Group worth $57,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in THG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

NYSE:THG opened at $101.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Hanover Insurance Group Inc has a one year low of $75.11 and a one year high of $144.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.54. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 0.87.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.20. Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Hanover Insurance Group Inc will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 31.86%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Hanover Insurance Group from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Hanover Insurance Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.50.

Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, umbrella, healthcare, mono-line general liability, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products; and other commercial coverages, including inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.