Wellington Management Group LLP Has $57.54 Million Position in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 22.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,000,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 284,761 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.55% of Equity Lifestyle Properties worth $57,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 98.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 7,680 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 116.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 183,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,324,000 after acquiring an additional 98,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 190.1% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 4,021 shares in the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ELS opened at $64.60 on Wednesday. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.97 and a 1-year high of $77.55. The company has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.16.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). Equity Lifestyle Properties had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 22.58%. The company had revenue of $280.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on ELS. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target (down from $76.00) on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Equity Lifestyle Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

