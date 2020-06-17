Wellington Management Group LLP Has $55.12 Million Stock Holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) by 19.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,010,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 491,037 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 5.71% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida worth $55,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBCF opened at $21.87 on Wednesday. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 1 year low of $13.30 and a 1 year high of $31.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.41.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.37). Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 21.99%. The firm had revenue of $77.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.48 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SBCF. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.67.

In other news, Director Robert J. Lipstein bought 6,000 shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.87 per share, for a total transaction of $125,220.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,251.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and treasury management services, as well as home mortgage products; and brokerage and annuity services.

