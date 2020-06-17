Wellington Management Group LLP Has $50.68 Million Position in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its position in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 22.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,266,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 377,276 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF were worth $50,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Truewealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000.

SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $43.81 on Wednesday. SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $36.01 and a 52-week high of $46.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.10.

