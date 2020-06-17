Wellington Management Group LLP Grows Stake in Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR)

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,665,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,900 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 12.80% of Luxfer worth $51,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXFR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Luxfer by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Luxfer during the first quarter worth $135,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 23.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Luxfer during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 499.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 11,748 shares during the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard J. Hipple bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.61 per share, with a total value of $37,830.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LXFR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their target price on Luxfer from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Luxfer in a report on Friday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock.

Shares of LXFR stock opened at $14.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.57. Luxfer Holdings PLC has a 52 week low of $10.27 and a 52 week high of $25.70. The company has a market cap of $401.07 million, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.84.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.11. Luxfer had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $103.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.50 million. Analysts expect that Luxfer Holdings PLC will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Luxfer

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a technology company, which designs, manufactures, and supplies materials, components, and high-pressure gas-containment devices for healthcare, environmental, protection, and specialty end-markets. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments. The Gas Cylinders segment manufactures and markets high-pressure aluminum and composite cylinders, systems, and accessories under the Luxfer Gas Cylinders and Superform brands.

