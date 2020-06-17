Wellington Management Group LLP Grows Position in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG)

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,494,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 413,441 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.90% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $56,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.4% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 95,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Fort L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.9% during the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 127,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 4,799 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 7.4% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,664,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,150,000 after purchasing an additional 184,234 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 135,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.2% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 59,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 3,462 shares during the period. 99.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson purchased 3,100 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.79 per share, for a total transaction of $48,949.00. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IPG opened at $17.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.06. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $11.63 and a 12-month high of $25.20.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 6.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Interpublic Group of Companies Inc will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.85%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Cfra dropped their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

