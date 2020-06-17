Wellington Management Group LLP Decreases Stock Position in Odonate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ODT)

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ODT) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,886,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175,015 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.06% of Odonate Therapeutics worth $52,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODT. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,329,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,142,000 after buying an additional 25,191 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 664,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,562,000 after purchasing an additional 138,737 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Odonate Therapeutics by 0.5% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 530,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 240,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,815,000 after buying an additional 34,707 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 195,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,334,000 after buying an additional 74,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Odonate Therapeutics alerts:

ODT has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Odonate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Odonate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Odonate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd.

Shares of Odonate Therapeutics stock opened at $45.63 on Wednesday. Odonate Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $18.07 and a twelve month high of $45.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.87.

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.04. As a group, analysts predict that Odonate Therapeutics Inc will post -4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Odonate Therapeutics Profile

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It is developing tesetaxel, an orally administered chemotherapy agent, which is in Phase III clinical study for patients with locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Diego, California.

See Also: Dogs of the Dow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Odonate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ODT).

Receive News & Ratings for Odonate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Odonate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.