Wellington Management Group LLP Decreases Stake in First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI)

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 24.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,585,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,452,758 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in First Midwest Bancorp were worth $60,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,048,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,407,000 after buying an additional 813,278 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,973,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,297,000 after buying an additional 1,645,554 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,348,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,155,000 after buying an additional 309,669 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,763,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,797,000 after buying an additional 579,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,611,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,210,000 after buying an additional 210,691 shares during the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on FMBI. ValuEngine cut First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on First Midwest Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. BidaskClub upgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on First Midwest Bancorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.

FMBI stock opened at $13.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.27. First Midwest Bancorp Inc has a 1 year low of $10.31 and a 1 year high of $23.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.50.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $182.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.33 million. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 8.10%. As a group, analysts predict that First Midwest Bancorp Inc will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. First Midwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 28.28%.

In other First Midwest Bancorp news, Director Frank Blaise Modruson purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.64 per share, with a total value of $58,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,666.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

