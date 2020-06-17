Wellington Management Group LLP Cuts Holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 26.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,774,372 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 629,332 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $53,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 80,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after buying an additional 12,292 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 276,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,270,000 after buying an additional 27,935 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $331,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $17,863,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 22.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 790,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,664,000 after purchasing an additional 143,313 shares during the period. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IOVA stock opened at $30.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.48, a current ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.14. Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $17.67 and a 52 week high of $41.49. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.49 and a beta of 1.17.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.02). Analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. BidaskClub lowered Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.71.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

