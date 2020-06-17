Wellington Management Group LLP Buys 3,423,924 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 81.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,603,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,423,924 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.09% of General Electric worth $60,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 340,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,804,000 after buying an additional 16,141 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in General Electric by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 351,683 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after purchasing an additional 127,151 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 146.9% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 73,045 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 43,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its position in General Electric by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,116,195 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,457,000 after purchasing an additional 220,337 shares during the last quarter. 62.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of General Electric from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.17.

NYSE GE opened at $7.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $65.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 39.00 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.33. General Electric has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $13.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 13.66%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

