Wellington Management Group LLP Buys 133,282 Shares of Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,518,172 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,282 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 2.64% of Wintrust Financial worth $49,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 447.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 952 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 2,321.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTFC opened at $48.05 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.18. Wintrust Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of $22.02 and a fifty-two week high of $74.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $374.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.20 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 9.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Corp will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.57%.

WTFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.40.

In other news, Director Karin Gustafson Teglia acquired 1,000 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.10 per share, for a total transaction of $51,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,700.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

