Wellington Management Group LLP Boosts Stock Position in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF)

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 4,630.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,559,059 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,420,417 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $58,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 309.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,757,041 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,221,000 after buying an additional 14,936,752 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $183,638,000. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 16,496.9% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,663,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,802,000 after buying an additional 5,629,398 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $43,758,000. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the first quarter worth about $12,481,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on Regions Financial from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James cut Regions Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Regions Financial from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

In other Regions Financial news, Director Jose S. Suquet acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.21 per share, for a total transaction of $51,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,990.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jose S. Suquet acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $98,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,286.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $12.58 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.28. Regions Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $6.94 and a 12 month high of $17.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). Regions Financial had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Corp will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

