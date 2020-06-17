Wellington Management Group LLP Acquires 7,280 Shares of NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES)

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,582 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,280 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.12% of NetEase worth $51,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in shares of NetEase in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in NetEase during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new position in NetEase during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in NetEase during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NetEase by 533.3% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. 46.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NetEase alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NTES opened at $412.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $52.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.72. NetEase Inc has a 52-week low of $209.01 and a 52-week high of $427.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $378.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $338.97.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The technology company reported $32.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $28.66. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 37.00% and a net margin of 33.53%. On average, analysts predict that NetEase Inc will post 15.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is an increase from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. NetEase’s payout ratio is presently 31.56%.

NTES has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cfra increased their price objective on NetEase from $380.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Bank of America raised their price objective on NetEase from $366.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine cut NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on NetEase in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Nomura restated a “buy” rating on shares of NetEase in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. NetEase has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.66.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

Read More: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES).

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.