Wellington Management Group LLP Acquires 47,363 Shares of International Bancshares Corp (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in International Bancshares Corp (NASDAQ:IBOC) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,887,072 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,363 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 2.98% of International Bancshares worth $50,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 1.6% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 72,294 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of International Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $2,459,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 0.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 241,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 4.0% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 321,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,633,000 after acquiring an additional 12,275 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 20.6% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 153,830 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,135,000 after acquiring an additional 26,228 shares during the period. 59.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of International Bancshares stock opened at $31.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.35 and a 200 day moving average of $34.42. International Bancshares Corp has a 12 month low of $15.60 and a 12 month high of $44.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 29.42%.

IBOC has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub lowered International Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine raised International Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange.

