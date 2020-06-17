Wellington Management Group LLP Acquires 2,817,305 Shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 460.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,429,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,817,305 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 3.80% of Hilltop worth $51,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HTH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hilltop in the 4th quarter valued at $28,187,000. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hilltop by 167.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 1,164,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,614,000 after purchasing an additional 729,015 shares during the last quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilltop in the 4th quarter valued at $11,492,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hilltop by 81.5% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 833,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,783,000 after purchasing an additional 374,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hilltop by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,621,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,413,000 after purchasing an additional 228,957 shares during the last quarter. 61.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hilltop alerts:

Shares of NYSE HTH opened at $19.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.23. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.05 and a 12-month high of $26.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $382.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.55 million. Hilltop had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 11.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.75%.

In other Hilltop news, Director W Robert Nichols III sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total transaction of $291,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $258,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 722,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,917,284.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Hilltop from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Hilltop from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Hilltop Profile

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.