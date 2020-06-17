Wedbush Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO) – Analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 10th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.31) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.30). Wedbush currently has a “Hold” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.38) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.36) EPS.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.14). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 89.31% and a negative return on equity of 22.68%. The firm had revenue of $13.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.17.

Sangamo Therapeutics stock opened at $10.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.50. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.81 and a 12 month high of $13.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.23 and a beta of 2.25.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 5.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 21,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 4.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 50,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 3,078 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 1.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 224,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.92% of the company’s stock.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The company's zinc finger proteins (ZFPs) could be engineered to make zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs) proteins that can be used to increase or decrease gene expression or gene regulation.

