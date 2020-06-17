Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Trading 4.5% Higher

Wave Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:WVE)’s stock price was up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.67 and last traded at $10.06, approximately 5,430 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 359,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.63.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WVE shares. BidaskClub lowered Wave Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Wave Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Saturday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 0.02.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by ($0.04). Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 219.06% and a negative net margin of 1,150.43%. The business had revenue of $4.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 million. On average, research analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences Ltd will post -3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WVE. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Wave Life Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $309,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 118,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Wave Life Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $461,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 1,711.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 43,681 shares during the period. Finally, Matisse Capital increased its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 68,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.22% of the company’s stock.

Wave Life Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:WVE)

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

