Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Waterstone Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd.

Shares of WSBF stock opened at $15.02 on Friday. Waterstone Financial has a 12 month low of $12.10 and a 12 month high of $19.48. The stock has a market cap of $378.75 million, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.28.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $43.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.50 million. Waterstone Financial had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 16.62%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Waterstone Financial will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WSBF. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Waterstone Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Waterstone Financial by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 40,816 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Waterstone Financial by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 679,981 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $12,940,000 after acquiring an additional 11,559 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Waterstone Financial by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 971,125 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $18,483,000 after acquiring an additional 81,322 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in Waterstone Financial by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 35,754 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 5,376 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.42% of the company’s stock.

About Waterstone Financial

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, and money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; lending solutions consisting of residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts.

