Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (WRE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on July 6th

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 19th.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 3.7% per year over the last three years. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a payout ratio of -272.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Washington Real Estate Investment Trust to earn $1.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.9%.

Shares of WRE stock opened at $23.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.41. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.78. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.01 and a fifty-two week high of $32.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $76.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.95 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 123.89% and a return on equity of 3.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WRE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $32.50 to $33.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd.

Washington REIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington DC market. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. Our portfolio of 48 properties includes approximately 6.1 million square feet of commercial space and 4,268 multifamily apartment units.

