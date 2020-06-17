Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) PT Raised to $137.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $117.00 to $137.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.25% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on VMC. Nomura Securities upped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $152.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $172.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.63.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock opened at $123.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.34. The company has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.82. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $65.56 and a fifty-two week high of $152.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,928,160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $640,657,000 after purchasing an additional 266,578 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,664,961 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $504,142,000 after buying an additional 567,111 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth $361,982,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,753,759 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $297,599,000 after purchasing an additional 202,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,054,509 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $221,599,000 after purchasing an additional 23,582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.