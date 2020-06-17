Vectors Research Management LLC Buys 56 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 180.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 87 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Drexel Morgan & Co. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 751 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 20,187 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,302,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Amazon.com by 87.0% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,997 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 1,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. 64.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total transaction of $809,666.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,015 shares in the company, valued at $9,235,262.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMZN. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Amazon.com from $2,350.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,611.47.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $2,615.27 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $2,722.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2,434.57 and its 200 day moving average is $2,064.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,304.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The business had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Story: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.