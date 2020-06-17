VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Shares Up 19.8%

VBI Vaccines Inc (NASDAQ:VBIV) shares rose 19.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.80 and last traded at $2.60, approximately 27,570,768 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 253% from the average daily volume of 7,802,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.17.

VBIV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of VBI Vaccines in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of VBI Vaccines in a research note on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of VBI Vaccines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.70.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.90 and its 200 day moving average is $1.38. The stock has a market cap of $599.69 million, a PE ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.30.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.83 million. VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 2,133.79% and a negative return on equity of 57.79%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that VBI Vaccines Inc will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other VBI Vaccines news, major shareholder Life Sciences Maste Perceptive purchased 9,090,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.21 per share, for a total transaction of $10,999,999.89. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBIV. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in VBI Vaccines by 113.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 428,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 227,442 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in VBI Vaccines by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,678,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,519 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in VBI Vaccines by 230.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 26,805 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in VBI Vaccines by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 95,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 42,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in VBI Vaccines in the 4th quarter worth about $137,000. 33.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborns; and eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines that closely mimic the structure of the target virus.

