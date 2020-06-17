Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $83.07

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $83.07 and last traded at $83.05, with a volume of 41174 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $82.85.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.63.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 156.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,331,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,400,000 after buying an additional 14,239,074 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1,138.6% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,360,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,206,000 after buying an additional 8,604,292 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $313,312,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,394,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,406,000 after buying an additional 2,542,154 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 200.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,490,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,510,000 after buying an additional 994,720 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

