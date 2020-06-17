Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Purchased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 29.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 787,078 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 178,614 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $71,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sontag Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1,162.3% in the first quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 255,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,098,000 after acquiring an additional 234,905 shares during the period. Curtis Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $18,103,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,055,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,912,000 after purchasing an additional 134,561 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 16.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 738,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,823,000 after purchasing an additional 101,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,203,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $117.24 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.95. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $74.19 and a 1 year high of $133.06.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

