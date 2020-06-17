Valvoline Inc Expected to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share (NYSE:VVV)

Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Valvoline in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.13. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Valvoline’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.25 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 120.89% and a net margin of 9.39%. The company had revenue of $578.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.02 million.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Valvoline from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Valvoline in a report on Saturday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Valvoline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.71.

Shares of Valvoline stock opened at $19.16 on Monday. Valvoline has a one year low of $9.06 and a one year high of $23.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.80 and its 200 day moving average is $18.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a $0.113 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.37%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VVV. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 2,577.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 101,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 97,856 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Valvoline by 1,520.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after acquiring an additional 146,008 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Valvoline by 105.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Valvoline by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 492,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Valvoline by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 363,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

