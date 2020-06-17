ValuEngine Upgrades PUYI INC/ADR (NASDAQ:PUYI) to Hold

PUYI INC/ADR (NASDAQ:PUYI) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded PUYI INC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th.

PUYI opened at $6.45 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.73. PUYI INC/ADR has a 1 year low of $4.11 and a 1 year high of $14.80.

Puyi Inc provides third-party wealth management services in China. It focuses on mass affluent and emerging middle class population. The company offers wealth management services, corporate finance services, and asset management services. Puyi Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

