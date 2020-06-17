ValuEngine Upgrades Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) to “Hold”

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on JFIN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jiayin Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Roth Capital lowered Jiayin Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.40 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of Jiayin Group stock opened at $5.72 on Monday. Jiayin Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.55. The company has a market cap of $310.84 million and a PE ratio of 6.50.

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $44.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 million. Jiayin Group had a net margin of 17.39% and a negative return on equity of 39.52%. As a group, analysts forecast that Jiayin Group will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Jiayin Group stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jiayin Group Company Profile

Jiayin Group Inc operates as an online individual finance marketplace that connects individual investors and individual borrowers in China. It operates a secure and open platform that facilitates transparent, secure, and fast connections between investors and borrowers. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

