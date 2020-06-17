ValuEngine Downgrades One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) to Hold

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on OSS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of One Stop Systems in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They set a “reduce” rating on the stock. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of One Stop Systems in a report on Friday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSS opened at $1.88 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.88. The stock has a market cap of $27.72 million, a PE ratio of -20.89 and a beta of 1.92. One Stop Systems has a one year low of $0.59 and a one year high of $3.25.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.70 million. One Stop Systems had a positive return on equity of 3.48% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that One Stop Systems will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSS. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in One Stop Systems during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in One Stop Systems in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in One Stop Systems in the first quarter valued at $146,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of One Stop Systems during the first quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of One Stop Systems by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 659,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 43,865 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.12% of the company’s stock.

One Stop Systems Company Profile

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets industrial grade computer systems and components that are based on industry standard computer architectures worldwide. The company offers custom built servers; graphical processing unit compute accelerators; flash arrays; peripheral component interconnect expansion products and adaptors; storage management software; and infrastructure as a service solutions.

