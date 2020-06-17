Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) Shares Sold by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its position in Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 162,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,053 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vale were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Vale by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vale by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 43,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Vale by 13.0% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vale by 79.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vale by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VALE opened at $10.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $54.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 266.57 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.51. Vale SA has a 12-month low of $6.49 and a 12-month high of $14.19.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. Vale had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 16.43%. As a group, analysts forecast that Vale SA will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Vale from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.95.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Ferrous Minerals, Coal, and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services; and provides related logistic services.

