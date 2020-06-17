Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) by 73.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,637,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,979,065 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $61,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UAA. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Under Armour by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 6,567 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 318,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,873,000 after purchasing an additional 13,481 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,582,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,383,000 after purchasing an additional 73,008 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,907,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,196,000 after purchasing an additional 33,645 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 25,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. 34.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on UAA shares. Cfra dropped their price objective on Under Armour from $15.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Under Armour from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Under Armour from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $8.00 price target on Under Armour and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Under Armour from $25.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Under Armour has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.53.

Shares of NYSE UAA opened at $10.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Under Armour Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.15 and a fifty-two week high of $27.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.43 and a 200-day moving average of $14.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 1.15.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $930.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.22 million. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 10.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Under Armour Inc will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

