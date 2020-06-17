UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) Position Lessened by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC decreased its stake in UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 567 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of UGI by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in UGI by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 20,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in UGI by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 62,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in UGI by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in UGI by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 54,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. 80.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UGI opened at $32.69 on Wednesday. UGI Corp has a 12-month low of $21.75 and a 12-month high of $54.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.25.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.04. UGI had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 5.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that UGI Corp will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. This is a positive change from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. UGI’s payout ratio is currently 57.89%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UGI. Zacks Investment Research cut UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. UBS Group cut their target price on UGI from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “buy” rating on shares of UGI in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on UGI from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

In related news, CFO Thaddeus J. Jastrzebski acquired 7,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.29 per share, with a total value of $247,018.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John L. Walsh acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.80 per share, for a total transaction of $238,400.00. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

