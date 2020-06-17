Udg Healthcare (LON:UDG) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Udg Healthcare (LON:UDG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Liberum Capital in a report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on UDG. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Udg Healthcare to a “sector performer” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 730 ($9.29) to GBX 800 ($10.18) in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 880 ($11.20) price objective on shares of Udg Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Udg Healthcare from GBX 740 ($9.42) to GBX 880 ($11.20) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Udg Healthcare from GBX 910 ($11.58) to GBX 875 ($11.14) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt decreased their price objective on shares of Udg Healthcare from GBX 1,165 ($14.83) to GBX 1,050 ($13.36) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Udg Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 874.29 ($11.13).

Udg Healthcare stock opened at GBX 712 ($9.06) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 675.47 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 712.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion and a PE ratio of 19.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.85. Udg Healthcare has a 12-month low of GBX 423.40 ($5.39) and a 12-month high of GBX 846 ($10.77).

UDG Healthcare plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advisory, communication, commercial, clinical, and packaging services in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ashfield and Sharp. The Ashfield segment offers commercialization services for the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry in the areas of advisory, communications, and commercial and clinical services.

