UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UCBJF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of UCB in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of UCB in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UCB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of UCB from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th.

Get UCB alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS UCBJF remained flat at $$114.05 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25 shares, compared to its average volume of 628. The company has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 0.46. UCB has a 52 week low of $67.39 and a 52 week high of $114.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.41 and a 200-day moving average of $87.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.38.

UCB SA engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. It offers medicinal products such as briviact, keppra, vimpat, neupro, cimzia, nootropil, xyrem, xyzal, and zyrtec. The company was founded by Emmanuel Janssen on January 18, 1928 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for UCB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UCB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.