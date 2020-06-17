Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Shares Up 1.7%

Tronox Ltd (NYSE:TROX)’s share price shot up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.38 and last traded at $7.26, 69,687 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,952,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.14.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TROX. ValuEngine cut Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on Tronox from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Tronox from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tronox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.79.

The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -26.53 and a beta of 3.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.18.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $722.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.46 million. Tronox had a positive return on equity of 15.41% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tronox Ltd will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.57%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TROX. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Tronox during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Tronox by 3,838.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 7,677 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Tronox during the first quarter valued at $63,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Tronox during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tronox by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.30% of the company’s stock.

About Tronox (NYSE:TROX)

Tronox Holdings plc engages in the mining, production, and marketing of inorganic minerals and chemicals in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It mines and processes titanium ore, zircon, and other minerals; and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments that add brightness and durability to paints, plastics, paper, and other everyday products.

