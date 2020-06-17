TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its holdings in TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) by 20.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 848,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 214,191 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 1.26% of TriNet Group worth $31,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in TriNet Group by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 11,508 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in TriNet Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 923,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,301,000 after purchasing an additional 10,678 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TriNet Group in the first quarter valued at about $518,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TriNet Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 443,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,103,000 after purchasing an additional 6,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in TriNet Group by 147.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 129,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,339,000 after purchasing an additional 77,250 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total value of $139,140.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,531,740.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total value of $265,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,392 shares in the company, valued at $7,172,854.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 119,225 shares of company stock worth $6,284,492. Company insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TNET opened at $55.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.46. TriNet Group Inc has a 52 week low of $27.79 and a 52 week high of $76.92. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.94.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $283.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.95 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 48.47% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TriNet Group Inc will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on TNET. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine raised TriNet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on TriNet Group from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

