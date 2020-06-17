Traders Buy Large Volume of Huazhu Group Put Options (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Huazhu Group Ltd (NASDAQ:HTHT) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 9,926 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 765% compared to the typical volume of 1,148 put options.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HTHT. China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. China International Capital upgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.01.

NASDAQ HTHT opened at $34.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.98 and a beta of 1.60. Huazhu Group has a 52-week low of $25.01 and a 52-week high of $43.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $1.18. Huazhu Group had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Huazhu Group will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HTHT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Huazhu Group in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. AJO LP increased its holdings in Huazhu Group by 773.8% in the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 2,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Huazhu Group by 17.7% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Huazhu Group by 205.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 3,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its holdings in Huazhu Group by 24.4% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 7,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. 45.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Huazhu Group Company Profile

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, Orange Hotel, HanTing Premium, Starway Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Manxin Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Joya Hotel, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure, Ibis Styles, and Ibis brand names for business and leisure travelers.

