Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Sets New 1-Year High at $372.92

Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $372.92 and last traded at $372.18, with a volume of 56190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $354.51.

TTD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Nomura Securities upped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Trade Desk from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.07.

The company has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 2.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $313.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $160.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.10 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trade Desk news, insider Vivian Yang sold 3,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $698,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,149,590. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 254,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.67, for a total value of $77,400,320.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 473,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,671,135.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 331,921 shares of company stock valued at $101,503,826. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 254.8% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Trade Desk by 79.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Trade Desk by 23.8% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Trade Desk by 266.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.43% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

