Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Sets New 1-Year High at $124.84

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $124.84 and last traded at $124.55, with a volume of 15879 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $123.84.

TSCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Nomura raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Northcoast Research cut Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.08.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.71 and a 200-day moving average of $96.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.01.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 38.38% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 29.91%.

In other news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 14,706 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.29, for a total value of $1,768,984.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,508,979.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 5,237 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $534,174.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 16,832 shares in the company, valued at $1,716,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 280,138 shares of company stock worth $29,705,277. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the first quarter valued at $27,000. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

