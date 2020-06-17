TLOU Energy (LON:TLOU) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

TLOU Energy (LON:TLOU)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports.

TLOU stock opened at GBX 2.33 ($0.03) on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3.06 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3.52. TLOU Energy has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 7.14 ($0.09). The stock has a market capitalization of $10.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32.

TLOU Energy Company Profile

Tlou Energy Limited identifies, explores, evaluates, and develops coalbed methane (CBM) natural gas resources for gas-to-power generation in Southern Africa. It holds a mining license and 10 prospecting licenses covering an area of approximately 9,300 square kilometers in the Karoo Basin, Botswana. The company owns a 100% interest in the Lesedi CBM project.

