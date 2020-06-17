Timothy S. Cabral Sells 37,146 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) Stock

Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 37,146 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.60, for a total value of $8,008,677.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,035,890.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $223.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.04, a PEG ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04. Veeva Systems Inc has a fifty-two week low of $118.11 and a fifty-two week high of $227.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.87.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $337.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.10 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 26.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VEEV shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target (down from $192.00) on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.90.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 142,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,026,000 after buying an additional 4,273 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,113,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,645,000 after acquiring an additional 118,173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.