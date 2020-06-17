Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 14,236 Shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 465,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,236 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.11% of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF worth $14,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Omega Financial Group LLC raised its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 16,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, First Merchants Corp raised its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 32,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period.

Get iShares US Preferred Stock ETF alerts:

Shares of PFF opened at $35.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.46. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $23.85 and a twelve month high of $38.33.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Featured Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.