Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 13,721 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 326,621 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 13,721 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.3% of Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $636,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,313,511,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,048,684 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,768,454,000 after acquiring an additional 147,641 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,493,110 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,302,548,000 after acquiring an additional 56,178 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $8,070,972,000. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,287,220 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,922,097,000 after purchasing an additional 50,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com stock opened at $2,615.27 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,434.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,064.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $1,304.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $2,722.35.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,504.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827 over the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,350.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,325.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,611.47.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.