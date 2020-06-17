Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Raises Stake in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,161 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Msci were worth $17,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Msci during the first quarter worth about $5,115,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Msci by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in Msci in the 1st quarter worth approximately $744,000. Seeyond grew its position in shares of Msci by 108.0% in the 1st quarter. Seeyond now owns 2,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,078,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fundsmith LLP increased its stake in shares of Msci by 2.2% during the first quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 204,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,056,000 after buying an additional 4,306 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Msci alerts:

MSCI opened at $322.12 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $329.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $293.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.62 and a beta of 0.95. Msci Inc has a 52-week low of $206.82 and a 52-week high of $356.66.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.22. Msci had a net margin of 33.28% and a negative return on equity of 286.63%. The business had revenue of $416.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Msci Inc will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Msci’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.24%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MSCI. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Msci from $299.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Msci from $311.00 to $346.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Msci from $299.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Msci has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.89.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.15, for a total value of $792,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 285,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,646,227.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,903 shares of company stock worth $2,128,151. 2.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Msci Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Msci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Msci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.