Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Lowers Holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 30.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,703 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 33,109 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $17,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth $267,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 22,707 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 144,336 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,255,000 after purchasing an additional 6,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 233.7% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on BDX. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $262.00 price target (up from $245.00) on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Becton Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $274.00.

NYSE:BDX opened at $236.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $63.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.93. Becton Dickinson and Co has a twelve month low of $197.75 and a twelve month high of $286.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.09.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.23. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.05%.

In other news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 1,049 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.20, for a total transaction of $255,116.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,079,155.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Becton Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.