Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Increases Holdings in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 116.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 522,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 281,065 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.30% of National Retail Properties worth $16,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NNN. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 203.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,982,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998,765 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,963,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in National Retail Properties by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,509,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $456,268,000 after buying an additional 1,283,592 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in National Retail Properties by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,929,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,495,000 after buying an additional 760,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in National Retail Properties by 224.2% in the 4th quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 663,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,569,000 after buying an additional 458,732 shares in the last quarter. 90.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NNN. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James reduced their price target on National Retail Properties from $62.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. TheStreet lowered National Retail Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on National Retail Properties from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Retail Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.75.

NNN stock opened at $37.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.19. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.04 and a 52 week high of $59.26.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.06). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 40.44%. The firm had revenue of $175.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

