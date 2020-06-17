Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $17.69 Million Position in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 14,233 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.08% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $17,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,051,071 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,860,339,000 after purchasing an additional 365,536 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,261,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,002,028,000 after purchasing an additional 422,968 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,510,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $439,805,000 after acquiring an additional 186,509 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter worth $286,226,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,009,234 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $196,201,000 after buying an additional 31,721 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TROW. ValuEngine upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.50.

In related news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.34, for a total value of $213,494.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,840,249.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP David Oestreicher sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.85, for a total value of $422,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 97,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,803,782.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 8,851 shares of company stock valued at $1,047,719 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TROW stock opened at $124.87 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.80. The stock has a market cap of $28.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a twelve month low of $82.51 and a twelve month high of $139.82.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 33.86% and a return on equity of 29.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.61%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

