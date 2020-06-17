Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $15.18 Million Holdings in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,928 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 14,233 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.23% of Hill-Rom worth $15,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Hill-Rom by 983.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,738,735 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $174,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578,188 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,691,943 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $170,209,000 after acquiring an additional 27,327 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 982,751 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $98,864,000 after acquiring an additional 40,570 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 833,449 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $94,621,000 after acquiring an additional 31,678 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 819,991 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $93,094,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HRC. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $138.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Hill-Rom in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.20.

In other news, insider Amy M. Dodrill sold 3,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $350,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,790. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson sold 10,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.95, for a total transaction of $1,075,258.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,646.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HRC stock opened at $96.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.43. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.29 and a 52 week high of $117.50.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $723.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.72 million. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Analysts forecast that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.32%.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

