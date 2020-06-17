Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $14.32 Million Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 29.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 51,029 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.23% of Hubbell worth $14,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hubbell during the 4th quarter worth $73,649,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 791.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 496,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,339,000 after acquiring an additional 440,506 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 607,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,732,000 after acquiring an additional 228,753 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in Hubbell during the 4th quarter worth $32,000,000. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 1,181.3% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 191,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,954,000 after acquiring an additional 176,406 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Hubbell from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hubbell from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hubbell from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.43.

Shares of Hubbell stock opened at $127.53 on Wednesday. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52-week low of $85.62 and a 52-week high of $155.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.12. Hubbell had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.83%.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

