Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $13.96 Million Stock Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 63.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 807,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 312,261 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.15% of Medical Properties Trust worth $13,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 91,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,927,000 after buying an additional 12,689 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 204.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 99,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 66,542 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 117,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 33,328 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $293,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

NYSE:MPW opened at $20.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.91 and a 200-day moving average of $19.64. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.35 and a twelve month high of $24.29.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $294.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.09 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 6.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.08%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MPW shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Medical Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.79.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.