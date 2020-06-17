Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 39.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 382,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,271 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $12,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $230,132,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 49,627.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,159,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $184,912,000 after buying an additional 5,148,893 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 15,877,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $706,093,000 after buying an additional 4,744,160 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 46.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,505,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $386,019,000 after buying an additional 3,652,122 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $117,051,000.

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $39.37 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $29.95 and a 1 year high of $45.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.23 and its 200 day moving average is $39.71.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

